WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Shares of ADM opened at $65.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

