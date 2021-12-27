State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 19,001 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD opened at $138.09 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,388 shares of company stock valued at $19,082,122. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

