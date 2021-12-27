State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Belden worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Belden stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

