State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 121,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 761,736 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXP opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

