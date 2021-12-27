State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 15,366 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Select Medical worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2,923.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

