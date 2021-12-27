State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 669 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

CFX opened at $45.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

