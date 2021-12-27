State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,999 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Redfin worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Redfin stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $109,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,814 shares of company stock worth $6,119,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

