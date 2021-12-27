Strs Ohio Sells 37,100 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 249.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 8,434.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 99.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 1,022,853 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,068,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $355.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.09. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

