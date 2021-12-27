Strs Ohio Has $155,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 63,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

