State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.99 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,871,000 after buying an additional 133,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,597,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,611,000 after buying an additional 195,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $25,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,908,156. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

