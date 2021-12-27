$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. eHealth posted earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lowered their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

In other eHealth news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $122,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. eHealth has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $93.19.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

