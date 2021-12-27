Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVXL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $4,063,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 151,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $19.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.61. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.