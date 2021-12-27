Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $22,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $3.24 on Monday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $936.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNGO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

