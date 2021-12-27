Strs Ohio Sells 37,400 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.