Strs Ohio Invests $188,000 in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,723 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 466.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 112,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 70.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 40,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 127,188 shares of company stock worth $973,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.42.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter.

BNED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.