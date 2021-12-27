Bank of America Corp DE Sells 916 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Zillow Group worth $48,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 681.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 71,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 175.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.64.

ZG opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $90.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

