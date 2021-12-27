Bank of America Corp DE Has $47.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $47,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA opened at $45.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.