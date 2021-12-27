SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.84% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $50,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 49,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36.

