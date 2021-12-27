Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.86% of Penske Automotive Group worth $51,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock opened at $102.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

