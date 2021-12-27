Bank of America Corp DE Buys 570,427 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $49,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

