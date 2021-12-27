Bank of America Corp DE Has $46.21 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.01% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $46,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $202,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

NYSE AMN opened at $122.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

