Bank of America Corp DE Purchases Shares of 6,102,504 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,102,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,562,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.06% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $51,013,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $45,991,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $44,438,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $40,563,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU opened at $7.73 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.05.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.