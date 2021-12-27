Analysts Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

