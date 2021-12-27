Comparing Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) & Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Axonics and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Axonics presently has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.09%. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.22%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Axonics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axonics and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $111.54 million 23.58 -$54.92 million ($1.83) -31.04 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$7.23 million N/A N/A

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -47.08% -17.83% -15.01% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats Axonics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

