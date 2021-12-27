Head-To-Head Review: PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) versus ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and ING Groep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A ING Groep 2 5 5 0 2.25

ING Groep has a consensus target price of $13.01, suggesting a potential downside of 5.72%. Given ING Groep’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ING Groep is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and ING Groep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.05 billion 2.88 $1.20 billion N/A N/A ING Groep $20.15 billion 2.67 $2.57 billion $1.40 9.86

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A ING Groep 25.27% 8.37% 0.47%

Risk and Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. ING Groep pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ING Groep has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ING Groep is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ING Groep beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending. The Retail Belgium segment provides banking, life and non-life insurance, and asset management products and services. The Retail Germany segment involves retail and private banking, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages, and customer lending. The Retail Other segment comprises of retail banking activities. The Wholesale Banking segment includes cash management to corporate finance, real estate, and lease. The company was founded on March 4, 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

