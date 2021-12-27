Reviewing Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) & Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Farfetch has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.8% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Farfetch and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 1 2 9 0 2.67 Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Farfetch presently has a consensus price target of $53.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.87%. Heritage Global has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Farfetch.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farfetch and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.67 billion 6.97 -$3.35 billion ($7.37) -4.47 Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.10 $9.66 million $0.23 6.52

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -43.15% N/A -26.30% Heritage Global 31.62% 14.89% 10.70%

Summary

Heritage Global beats Farfetch on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

