Brokerages Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $24.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $231,105,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $69,069,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after buying an additional 2,297,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vertiv by 185.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

