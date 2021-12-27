Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report $61.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.60 million to $63.40 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $250.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $247.30 million, with estimates ranging from $236.70 million to $257.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

