Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $842.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce sales of $842.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $787.16 million and the highest is $875.00 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $496.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after buying an additional 63,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

