Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to report $53.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.59 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $163.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

