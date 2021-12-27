Head to Head Analysis: Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) versus Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Project Angel Parent and Freshworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Project Angel Parent $199.34 million 8.55 $9.15 million N/A N/A Freshworks $249.66 million 29.45 -$57.29 million N/A N/A

Project Angel Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshworks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Project Angel Parent and Freshworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Project Angel Parent 0 4 6 0 2.60 Freshworks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Project Angel Parent currently has a consensus price target of $30.28, indicating a potential upside of 42.95%. Given Project Angel Parent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Project Angel Parent is more favorable than Freshworks.

Profitability

This table compares Project Angel Parent and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Project Angel Parent -4.22% -8.00% -1.00% Freshworks N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Project Angel Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Freshworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freshworks beats Project Angel Parent on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc. develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees. The company also provides Freshchat, a solution to engage with website visitors and product users for sales and customer success; Freshmarketer, an marketing automation solution to acquire, engage, and retain customers; Freshcaller, a solution to reimagine cloud-based phone system for businesses of various sizes; and Freshteam, a solution to recruit and onboard top talent, as well as manage employee data and time off. In addition, it offers Freshrelease, an agile project management software for development teams to plan, track, test, and ship; Freshsuccess, a solution to protect revenue, increase customer lifetime value, and strengthen customer relationships; Freshconnect, a solution that enable teams, partners, and agents to collaborate with full context; Freshping, a solution to monitor website availability, and get alerts and status pages; and Freshstatus, a solution to setup hosted public status page. Further, the company provides The Freshworks Customer-for-Life Cloud that powers the next generation of customer engagement, giving the organization the ability to move past managing leads to nurturing customer relationships. It has a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Mateo, California with additional locations in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, India; London, United Kingdom; Sydney and Melbourne, Australia; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Singapore; Utrecht, the Netherlands; and Denver, Colorado.

