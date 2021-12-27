Head to Head Survey: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. CI Financial pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

41.3% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 15.41% 38.28% 8.73% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CI Financial and Fifth Street Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI Financial presently has a consensus price target of $30.94, suggesting a potential upside of 46.62%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Fifth Street Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.42 $355.32 million $1.48 14.26 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Summary

CI Financial beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

