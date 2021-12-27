Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce sales of $188.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.50 million and the highest is $189.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $202.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $884.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.80 million to $884.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $864.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cohu by 10.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 160.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cohu by 41.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cohu by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,153,000 after acquiring an additional 66,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cohu has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

