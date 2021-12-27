Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $2.05 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAY. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

