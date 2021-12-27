Financial Analysis: H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and T2 Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million 2.63 -$6.46 million ($0.03) -1.15 T2 Biosystems $18.13 million 4.71 -$46.80 million ($0.30) -1.72

H-CYTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems. T2 Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H-CYTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for H-CYTE and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A T2 Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

T2 Biosystems has a consensus target price of $2.91, suggesting a potential upside of 465.86%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -320.43% N/A -382.30% T2 Biosystems -162.84% -1,278.55% -63.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc. engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The company was founded by Michael J. Cima, Robert S. Langer Jr., Tyler Jacks, Lee Josephson, W. David Lee, and Ralph Weissleder on April 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

