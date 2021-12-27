Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $140.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.65.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average is $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $137.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.