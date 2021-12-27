Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 187,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 90,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 202,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAX opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $852.32 million and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

