Financial Survey: LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) & Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Amgen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics $3.45 million 23.60 -$32.62 million ($1.15) -2.15 Amgen $25.42 billion 4.96 $7.26 billion $9.71 23.05

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics. LogicBio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LogicBio Therapeutics and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Amgen 2 10 6 0 2.22

LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 456.68%. Amgen has a consensus target price of $230.81, indicating a potential upside of 3.14%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Risk & Volatility

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics -964.74% -76.02% -50.38% Amgen 21.77% 108.67% 15.29%

Summary

Amgen beats LogicBio Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

