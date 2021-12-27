Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) versus Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Critical Comparison

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Optibase alerts:

0.6% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Optibase and Video River Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million 3.86 $6.43 million ($0.40) -27.50 Video River Networks $1.63 million 14.53 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Optibase has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Optibase has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -1.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Optibase and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18%

Summary

Optibase beats Video River Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.