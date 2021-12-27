$189.23 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post sales of $189.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.90 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Semtech posted sales of $164.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $739.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $86.91 on Monday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,731 shares of company stock worth $1,635,078 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Semtech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Semtech by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

