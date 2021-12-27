T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.32.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

