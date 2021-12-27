TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

TASK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

