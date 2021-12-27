Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.22. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 410,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.