Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Franklin Electric stock opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

