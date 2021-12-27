SVB Leerink Reiterates “Hold” Rating for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

SVB Leerink reiterated their hold rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.56.

BLUE stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $799.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after buying an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after buying an additional 318,909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 56.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after buying an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

