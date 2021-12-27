Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Shares of ATEX opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $66.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058 over the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anterix by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anterix by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

