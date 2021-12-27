Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €45.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($57.87) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($40.90) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.54 ($52.29).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

