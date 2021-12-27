Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €10.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

FRA:PBB opened at €10.30 ($11.57) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.53. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($17.37).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

