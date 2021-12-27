Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €10.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

FRA:PBB opened at €10.30 ($11.57) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.53. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($17.37).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

