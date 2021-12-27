Comparing Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 10.39% 15.51% 8.61% Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Ideal Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 2.22 $58.12 million $2.61 21.17 Ideal Power $430,000.00 141.55 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -12.60

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.75%. Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.06%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

