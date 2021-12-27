Head-To-Head Contrast: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) versus HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 24.72% 4.81% 2.99% HG N/A 0.74% 0.69%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust and HG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than HG.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and HG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 15.00 $19.08 million $0.84 54.08 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 $0.78 13.98

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats HG on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.